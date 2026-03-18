Radcom Ltd. $RDCM Shares Sold by Inflection Point Investments LLP

Inflection Point Investments LLP reduced its position in Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,003 shares during the period. Radcom accounts for about 9.7% of Inflection Point Investments LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inflection Point Investments LLP’s holdings in Radcom were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Radcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Radcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Radcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 233,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Radcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Radcom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Radcom Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Radcom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radcom ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Radcom had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radcom Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Radcom in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Radcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

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About Radcom

(Free Report)

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

Further Reading

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