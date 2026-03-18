Forefront Analytics LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,322 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,228 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,672.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,304,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,502 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,834,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,054,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,217,000 after buying an additional 3,194,696 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 6,256,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,466,000 after buying an additional 2,891,204 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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