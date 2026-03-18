GM Advisory Group LLC Has $106.31 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.5% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $106,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VTI opened at $330.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $344.42. The company has a market cap of $562.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

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