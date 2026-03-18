Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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