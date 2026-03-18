CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Mark Sawicki Sells 3,235 Shares

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Sawicki sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 103,697 shares in the company, valued at $829,576. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CryoPort Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.69. CryoPort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

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CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.92 million. On average, analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CryoPort

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CryoPort

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,244,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 623,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,858,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 12.8% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,914,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 216,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 37.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,498,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 408,263 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting CryoPort

Here are the key news stories impacting CryoPort this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target increase: Needham raised its target to $13 and reiterated a “buy” view, which supports upside expectations and may be helping the stock’s strength. MarketBeat CYRX Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrade/target increase: Needham raised its target to $13 and reiterated a “buy” view, which supports upside expectations and may be helping the stock’s strength. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed Q4 results remain in the backdrop — revenue beat consensus but EPS missed modestly; investors may be parsing near-term profitability versus top-line growth. MarketBeat CYRX Earnings Summary

Mixed Q4 results remain in the backdrop — revenue beat consensus but EPS missed modestly; investors may be parsing near-term profitability versus top-line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity: several small/new stakes were reported (various funds adding modest positions); institutional ownership remains high (~93%), which can reduce float volatility but also concentrate moves. MarketBeat CYRX Institutional Ownership

Institutional activity: several small/new stakes were reported (various funds adding modest positions); institutional ownership remains high (~93%), which can reduce float volatility but also concentrate moves. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 7,918 shares at an average $8.00 on Mar 16 (ownership decreased ~0.75%), a signal some investors view as negative. CEO SEC Filing

Insider selling — CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 7,918 shares at an average $8.00 on Mar 16 (ownership decreased ~0.75%), a signal some investors view as negative. Negative Sentiment: Significant CFO selling — Robert Stefanovich disclosed a larger sale on Mar 12 of 38,700 shares (~13.15% of his prior holding) and additional sales on Mar 16 (2,743 shares). Large insider liquidation by a senior finance officer can weigh on sentiment. CFO SEC Filing

Significant CFO selling — Robert Stefanovich disclosed a larger sale on Mar 12 of 38,700 shares (~13.15% of his prior holding) and additional sales on Mar 16 (2,743 shares). Large insider liquidation by a senior finance officer can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: Mark W. Sawicki sold 3,235 shares and Edward J. Zecchini sold 2,014 shares on Mar 16 — cumulatively these insider dispositions add to negative optics even if dollar amounts are modest. Insider SEC Filings

CryoPort Company Profile

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CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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