KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.91) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KCR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 17.38%.

KCR Residential REIT Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of LON KCR opened at GBX 8.80 on Wednesday. KCR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 6.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 14. The company has a market cap of £3.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.97.

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About KCR Residential REIT

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KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs. KCR intends to achieve this objective by acquiring, improving and managing residential property assets in areas in the UK that have potential for growth in rental and capital values.

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