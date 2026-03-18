Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.26%.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 170.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.88. The firm has a market cap of £116.51 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.10. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a one year low of GBX 165 and a one year high of GBX 330.86.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beeks Financial Cloud Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232, for a total transaction of £464,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements. Founded in 2011, Beeks Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BKS) and has enjoyed continued growth each year.

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