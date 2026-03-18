Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.26%.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 170.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.88. The firm has a market cap of £116.51 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.10. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a one year low of GBX 165 and a one year high of GBX 330.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beeks Financial Cloud Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232, for a total transaction of £464,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements. Founded in 2011, Beeks Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BKS) and has enjoyed continued growth each year.

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Earnings History for Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

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