Science Group (LON:SAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 40.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 26.97%.
Science Group Price Performance
SAG stock opened at GBX 533.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 542.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 546.69. Science Group has a 12-month low of GBX 400 and a 12-month high of GBX 605. The company has a market capitalization of £228.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.
Science Group Company Profile
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