iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Holdings Lifted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,036.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1506 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

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