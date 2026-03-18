Stance Capital LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Stance Capital LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $320.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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