Profusa (PFSA) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Profusa to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Risk and Volatility
Profusa has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, indicating that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Profusa and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Profusa
|N/A
|-$8.71 million
|0.00
|Profusa Competitors
|$62.62 million
|-$29.77 million
|1.59
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Profusa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Profusa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Profusa Competitors
|82
|89
|199
|7
|2.35
As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 53.02%. Given Profusa’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Profusa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Profusa
|N/A
|N/A
|-880.32%
|Profusa Competitors
|-500.48%
|-110.93%
|-48.62%
Summary
Profusa rivals beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Profusa Company Profile
NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.
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