Q1 EPS Estimate for Mineralys Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mineralys Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

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Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17.

MLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLYS

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of MLYS opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,758 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $345,762.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,625.32. This trade represents a 55.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $529,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,151 shares in the company, valued at $20,849,105.62. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,325 shares of company stock worth $12,298,347. Company insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,845.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 14,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Mineralys Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Mineralys Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company clinical progress: Mineralys reported 2025 results and said its hypertension drug review advanced, a fundamental win that supports long-term commercial potential. Mineralys reports 2025 results, advances hypertension drug review

Company clinical progress: Mineralys reported 2025 results and said its hypertension drug review advanced, a fundamental win that supports long-term commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand: Several large investors (Goldman Sachs, AQR, Woodline) increased or initiated positions recently, signaling continued institutional appetite that can support the share base. MLYS institutional ownership and MarketBeat summary

Institutional demand: Several large investors (Goldman Sachs, AQR, Woodline) increased or initiated positions recently, signaling continued institutional appetite that can support the share base. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintains a Buy rating and $56 target while issuing a bundle of updated estimates — some short-term quarters are nudged higher and others slightly lower, reflecting fine-tuning rather than a large directional shift in conviction. This leaves the firm’s positive outlook intact even as near-term numbers move. HC Wainwright research notes

HC Wainwright maintains a Buy rating and $56 target while issuing a bundle of updated estimates — some short-term quarters are nudged higher and others slightly lower, reflecting fine-tuning rather than a large directional shift in conviction. This leaves the firm’s positive outlook intact even as near-term numbers move. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/insider David Malcom Rodman sold multiple blocks of shares in March (including 6,348 and 14,058-share transactions), which can pressure sentiment and raise questions for some investors about near-term insider conviction. Insider selling report

Insider selling: Director/insider David Malcom Rodman sold multiple blocks of shares in March (including 6,348 and 14,058-share transactions), which can pressure sentiment and raise questions for some investors about near-term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst edits to multi-year outlook: HC Wainwright trimmed FY2027 and FY2028 EPS expectations modestly while boosting FY2029–FY2030 long-term estimates, creating near-term downward revisions that may weigh on sentiment until clinical/commercial catalysts de-risk the model. HC Wainwright EPS revisions

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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