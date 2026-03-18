HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for OLMA Earnings

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

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Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Diadema Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.7% in the second quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 253,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,249,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 399,273 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 264,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,872,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane William Charles Kovacs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,356.71. The trade was a 41.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 805,501 shares of company stock worth $23,003,832. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Olema Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings surprised slightly to the upside — Olema reported ($0.50) EPS vs. consensus ($0.51), which triggered positive investor reaction and immediate share strength. Press Release OLMA Stock Jumps After Q4

Q4 earnings surprised slightly to the upside — Olema reported ($0.50) EPS vs. consensus ($0.51), which triggered positive investor reaction and immediate share strength. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts across 2026–2030 (slightly less negative EPS), reiterated a “Buy” rating and kept a $38 price target — signaling improving economics expectations for the company. This analyst lift supports further upside sentiment. Analyst Note

HC Wainwright raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts across 2026–2030 (slightly less negative EPS), reiterated a “Buy” rating and kept a $38 price target — signaling improving economics expectations for the company. This analyst lift supports further upside sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target sharply (from $60 to $62) and maintains a buy view — a material, bullish institutional price-target move that can draw attention from momentum and institutional buyers. Benzinga: Citigroup

Citigroup raised its price target sharply (from $60 to $62) and maintains a buy view — a material, bullish institutional price-target move that can draw attention from momentum and institutional buyers. Positive Sentiment: Large external interest tied to Olema’s breast?cancer drug: reports note a ~$68.7M wager related to the program targeting a 2027 launch, which underscores investor confidence and potential financing/support for commercial plans. Globe and Mail: $68.7M Bet

Large external interest tied to Olema’s breast?cancer drug: reports note a ~$68.7M wager related to the program targeting a 2027 launch, which underscores investor confidence and potential financing/support for commercial plans. Positive Sentiment: Clinical visibility: Olema (via Olema Oncology) will present preclinical data for palazestrant and OP?3136 at AACR 2026 — continued scientific disclosure can reduce clinical uncertainty and support longer?term valuation. Business Insider: AACR Presentation

Clinical visibility: Olema (via Olema Oncology) will present preclinical data for palazestrant and OP?3136 at AACR 2026 — continued scientific disclosure can reduce clinical uncertainty and support longer?term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim trimmed its price target (from $40 to $38) though it kept a “Buy” rating — a slight headwind as some investors may see this as less bullish relative to higher targets. Benzinga: Guggenheim

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

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