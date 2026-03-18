HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for OLMA Earnings

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ OLMA opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $36.26.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Diadema Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.7% in the second quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 253,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,249,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 399,273 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 264,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,872,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane William Charles Kovacs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,356.71. The trade was a 41.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 805,501 shares of company stock worth $23,003,832. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Olema Pharmaceuticals News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Olema Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings surprised slightly to the upside — Olema reported ($0.50) EPS vs. consensus ($0.51), which triggered positive investor reaction and immediate share strength. Press Release OLMA Stock Jumps After Q4
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts across 2026–2030 (slightly less negative EPS), reiterated a “Buy” rating and kept a $38 price target — signaling improving economics expectations for the company. This analyst lift supports further upside sentiment. Analyst Note
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target sharply (from $60 to $62) and maintains a buy view — a material, bullish institutional price-target move that can draw attention from momentum and institutional buyers. Benzinga: Citigroup
- Positive Sentiment: Large external interest tied to Olema’s breast?cancer drug: reports note a ~$68.7M wager related to the program targeting a 2027 launch, which underscores investor confidence and potential financing/support for commercial plans. Globe and Mail: $68.7M Bet
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical visibility: Olema (via Olema Oncology) will present preclinical data for palazestrant and OP?3136 at AACR 2026 — continued scientific disclosure can reduce clinical uncertainty and support longer?term valuation. Business Insider: AACR Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim trimmed its price target (from $40 to $38) though it kept a “Buy” rating — a slight headwind as some investors may see this as less bullish relative to higher targets. Benzinga: Guggenheim
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.