HC Wainwright Has Negative Estimate for ESPR Q1 Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.12 million.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%
ESPR opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $695.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.
The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.
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