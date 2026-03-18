Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 4,231 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $42,056.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,061.90. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,594 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $25,550.90.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,172 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $11,602.80.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,915 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $19,628.75.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $62,004.84.

On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $102,574.16.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $101,835.36.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 271,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,192,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after buying an additional 1,223,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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