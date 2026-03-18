Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 4,231 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $42,056.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,061.90. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,594 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $25,550.90.
- On Wednesday, March 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,172 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $11,602.80.
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,915 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $19,628.75.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $62,004.84.
- On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $102,574.16.
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $8,274.24.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $14,063.15.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $11,682.12.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $20,286.28.
- On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $101,835.36.
Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of JOBY stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 271,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,192,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after buying an additional 1,223,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Joby Aviation
Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FAA milestone and near-term commercial timeline: Joby hit a major FAA milestone and is being framed as closer to certification and 2026 air?taxi flights — a concrete step toward revenue generation if the timetable holds. As Joby Aviation Approaches FAA Certification
- Positive Sentiment: Operational/regulatory wins showcased: Coverage of Joby’s Golden Gate flight frames recent demonstrations as validating the platform and regulatory progress — supportive for investor confidence on commercial readiness. Joby Aviation’s Golden Gate Flight Signals a New Era for eVTOL
- Positive Sentiment: Selected for federal pilot program: Inclusion in a federal pilot program to accelerate eVTOL adoption supports industry deployment and could help with vertiport/infrastructure coordination and policy support. Joby Aviation selected for federal pilot program
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood / Ark interest: Reports that Cathie Wood is increasing exposure signal continued institutional conviction and can support secondary-market demand/liquidity. Cathie Wood Is Doubling Down on Joby Aviation Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/investor takeaways: Several analyst pieces ask whether JOBY is a buy ahead of service start — useful framing for investors but largely interpretive until certification and commercial metrics arrive. As Joby Aviation Approaches FAA Certification
- Negative Sentiment: Insider share sales: Company insider Didier Papadopoulos sold ~6,825 shares across Mar 16–17 at roughly $9.85–$9.94, a small reduction in ownership that can weigh on sentiment despite the modest size. SEC filing: Insider Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Infrastructure risk — vertiport bottleneck: Coverage highlights that a dense network of vertiports and charging/turnaround infrastructure is critical; delays or higher-than-expected costs in building that network could materially constrain growth. Joby Aviation’s Biggest Risk — The Vertiport Bottleneck
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/legal friction: A countersuit involving rival Archer increases legal/competitive noise; potential distraction, legal costs, and industry headline risk for Joby. Archer Countersuit
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.81.
View Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.
The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.
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