What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Ovintiv Q1 Earnings?

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.99. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$42.35 and a 12-month high of C$76.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Key Headlines Impacting Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate for Ovintiv to $1.42 (from $1.14), which could increase the chance of a near-term beat and provide temporary support to the stock. MarketBeat OVV

Zacks raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate for Ovintiv to $1.42 (from $1.14), which could increase the chance of a near-term beat and provide temporary support to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine Media published a piece assessing Ovintiv’s stability vs. the NYSE Composite; useful for context on relative performance but not a direct catalyst. Is Ovintiv Showing Stability?

Kalkine Media published a piece assessing Ovintiv’s stability vs. the NYSE Composite; useful for context on relative performance but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued a long?range FY2028 EPS forecast of $10.79 — a bullish long?term projection but distant and unlikely to offset immediate reactions to near?term cuts. MarketBeat OVV

Zacks issued a long?range FY2028 EPS forecast of $10.79 — a bullish long?term projection but distant and unlikely to offset immediate reactions to near?term cuts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple near?term quarterly estimates across 2026–2027 (examples: Q1 2027 to $1.29 from $1.56; Q2 2027 to $1.33 from $1.64; Q3 2026 to $0.94 from $1.31; Q2 2026 to $0.93 from $1.11), and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 estimates (FY2026 to $4.41 from $4.87; FY2027 to $5.55 from $6.63). These revisions suggest weaker expected earnings visibility and are the primary driver of today’s downward pressure. MarketBeat OVV

Ovintiv Company Profile

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Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

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