HC Wainwright Predicts Reduced Earnings for reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for reAlpha Tech in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for reAlpha Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for reAlpha Tech’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of reAlpha Tech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, reAlpha Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

reAlpha Tech Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRE opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. reAlpha Tech has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -3.36.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. reAlpha Tech had a negative return on equity of 346.03% and a negative net margin of 389.38%.The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of reAlpha Tech by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 64,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in reAlpha Tech by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in reAlpha Tech by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 514,306 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

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reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE) is a real estate technology company specializing in the acquisition, renovation, and management of single-family rental properties across the United States. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine-learning models to identify undervalued houses in high-potential neighborhoods. Once acquired, these properties undergo a standardized renovation process designed to maximize rental value and minimize maintenance expenses, after which they are added to reAlpha’s rental portfolio.

In addition to direct property ownership, reAlpha Tech offers a subscription-based investment platform that enables accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in fractional ownership of residential real estate assets.

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