Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 372.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total value of $398,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Key CrowdStrike News

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight and named it a Top Pick following Q4 FY26 results, signaling increased institutional conviction. Read More.

Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight and named it a Top Pick following Q4 FY26 results, signaling increased institutional conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550 price target, highlighting a sizable upside case versus current levels. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550 price target, highlighting a sizable upside case versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Expanded NVIDIA collaboration: CrowdStrike unveiled a Secure?by?Design AI blueprint and deepened work on agentic MDR with NVIDIA, claiming faster investigations and improved triage accuracy — these moves embed Falcon into AI toolchains and address a growing enterprise security need. Read More.

Expanded NVIDIA collaboration: CrowdStrike unveiled a Secure?by?Design AI blueprint and deepened work on agentic MDR with NVIDIA, claiming faster investigations and improved triage accuracy — these moves embed Falcon into AI toolchains and address a growing enterprise security need. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with Nebius and World Wide Technology position Falcon on AI?optimized cloud infrastructure and in an AI proving ground, helping CrowdStrike capture security spend as enterprises deploy large?scale AI. Read More.

Partnerships with Nebius and World Wide Technology position Falcon on AI?optimized cloud infrastructure and in an AI proving ground, helping CrowdStrike capture security spend as enterprises deploy large?scale AI. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/ARR momentum: Falcon Flex ARR topped $1.69B in Q4 FY26, supporting the narrative that platform adoption is expanding and driving durable recurring revenue growth. Read More.

Product/ARR momentum: Falcon Flex ARR topped $1.69B in Q4 FY26, supporting the narrative that platform adoption is expanding and driving durable recurring revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry commentary: Multiple outlets (24/7 Wall St., MarketBeat) are highlighting CrowdStrike as a core AI-security player alongside Okta, framing the company as well?positioned for growing AI security budgets — this is positive context but not new financial data. Read More.

Analyst/industry commentary: Multiple outlets (24/7 Wall St., MarketBeat) are highlighting CrowdStrike as a core AI-security player alongside Okta, framing the company as well?positioned for growing AI security budgets — this is positive context but not new financial data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector headwinds: broader software group weakness and the “SaaS?pocalypse” narrative remain risks — even with company?specific positives, macro/valuation pressure on growth names could cap near?term upside. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $564.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $433.20 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.40, a PEG ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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