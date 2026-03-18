Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 584,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 300,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,654 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,411,000 after acquiring an additional 119,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares during the period.

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iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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