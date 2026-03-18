DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.4167.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,250. The trade was a 30.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Forbes purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $956,437. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,343 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Further Reading

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