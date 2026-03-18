Invitation Home $INVH Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 122.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,254 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,992,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,909 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,407 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2,205.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 28.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Invitation Home Trading Up 1.2%

INVH stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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