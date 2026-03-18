Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 17,304 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the period. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF comprises 3.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $24,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

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iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

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