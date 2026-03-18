Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 186,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,043,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,974,000 after buying an additional 19,184,191 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

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