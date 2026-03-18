San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

QQQM stock opened at $248.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.18 and a 200 day moving average of $250.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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