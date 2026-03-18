AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Director Stephen Page Sells 250 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Page sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the sale, the director owned 49,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,082.52. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AeroVironment Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $222.51 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.39 and its 200-day moving average is $292.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26.

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AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The firm had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $390.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

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Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

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AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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