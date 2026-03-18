T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $160,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TMUS opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $272.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $235.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,024. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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