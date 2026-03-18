Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 19,413 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $107,356,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,358,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 949,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,905,000 after buying an additional 933,653 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,783,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after buying an additional 648,762 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jefferies Financial Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MSN reports JEF shares trading higher, citing renewed investor interest following Jefferies’ recent earnings beat, revenue growth and ongoing analyst attention that have supported sentiment toward the stock. Jefferies (JEF) stock trades up, here is why
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies’ research platform remains active — analysts from the firm are maintaining and issuing ratings on various companies (e.g., Volution, Hacksaw AB) which highlights ongoing advisory and research revenue but is not a direct driver of JEF’s share price. Buy Rating Maintained on Volution After Margin Outperformance and Attractive 43% Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and events hosted by Jefferies (e.g., Jefferies Asia Forum presentations) show the firm’s franchise activity and client engagement, which support fee-generation but are routine. Challenger targets investors with new discussion pack at Jefferies Asia Forum
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Jefferies, warning shareholders about potential claims — this raises litigation risk and could pressure sentiment if a formal suit or material disclosures follow. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – JEF
- Negative Sentiment: The Wall Street Journal article highlights wider market stress in private-credit underwriting and notes a dispute involving Western Alliance and Jefferies that underscores counterparty and bank-backing risks tied to private credit exposure — a potential source of volatility for Jefferies’ investment-banking and principal activities. The Blowup That Exposed How America’s Banks Are Entangled in Private Credit
- Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target on JEF to $74, signaling analyst caution that could weigh on sentiment and cap near-term upside until more clarity on earnings, exposure and litigation is available. Oppenheimer Cuts Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $74.00
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance
JEF stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.52. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.56%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.54%.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.
In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.
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