Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 19,413 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $107,356,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,358,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 949,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,905,000 after buying an additional 933,653 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,783,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after buying an additional 648,762 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Jefferies Financial Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.52. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.56%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.54%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

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