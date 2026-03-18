San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,752 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,660,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NEAR opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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