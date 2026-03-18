Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,448 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

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PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PULS opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.01.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.02%.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

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