Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Director Paul Levy Acquires 75,000 Shares

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director Paul Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,087,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,883,942. The trade was a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Loar Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LOAR opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Loar Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.34.

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Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Loar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Loar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Loar by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Loar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOAR

Loar Company Profile

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Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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