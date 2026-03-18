Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Satish Chitoori Sells 18,964 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,928,989.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 232,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,888,774.25. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Satish Chitoori also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.09, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $180.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Bloom Energy among investment ideas focused on oversold AI/infra names, which can attract renewed analyst/inflow interest into BE as momentum and sector narratives shift. Zacks Investment Ideas feature

Zacks highlights Bloom Energy among investment ideas focused on oversold AI/infra names, which can attract renewed analyst/inflow interest into BE as momentum and sector narratives shift. Positive Sentiment: Local utility Lansing Board of Water & Light signed NDAs in January with Deep Green and a fuel-cell firm (Bloom appears in coverage), implying early-stage commercial or pilot discussions that could support future order pipeline expectations. BWL NDAs story

Local utility Lansing Board of Water & Light signed NDAs in January with Deep Green and a fuel-cell firm (Bloom appears in coverage), implying early-stage commercial or pilot discussions that could support future order pipeline expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares at ~$154.85 (?$3.09M); his holdings fell ~9.5%. Filing: SEC filing

Insider sale — Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares at ~$154.85 (?$3.09M); his holdings fell ~9.5%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares at ~$151.85 (?$1.18M); his holdings fell ~8.5%. Filing: SEC filing

Insider sale — Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares at ~$151.85 (?$1.18M); his holdings fell ~8.5%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares at ~$154.45 (?$2.93M); his holdings fell ~7.6%. Filing: SEC filing

Insider sale — Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares at ~$154.45 (?$2.93M); his holdings fell ~7.6%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Shawn Marie Soderberg sold two blocks (29,807 shares at ~$153.78 and 13,074 shares at ~$153.44) totaling ~42,881 shares (~$6.59M); her ownership declined by single?digit to low?double digit percentages across filings. Filing: SEC filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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