Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Satish Chitoori Sells 18,964 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) insider Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,928,989.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 232,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,888,774.25. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Satish Chitoori also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 17th, Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.09, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $180.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Bloom Energy among investment ideas focused on oversold AI/infra names, which can attract renewed analyst/inflow interest into BE as momentum and sector narratives shift. Zacks Investment Ideas feature
  • Positive Sentiment: Local utility Lansing Board of Water & Light signed NDAs in January with Deep Green and a fuel-cell firm (Bloom appears in coverage), implying early-stage commercial or pilot discussions that could support future order pipeline expectations. BWL NDAs story
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares at ~$154.85 (?$3.09M); his holdings fell ~9.5%. Filing: SEC filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares at ~$151.85 (?$1.18M); his holdings fell ~8.5%. Filing: SEC filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares at ~$154.45 (?$2.93M); his holdings fell ~7.6%. Filing: SEC filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Shawn Marie Soderberg sold two blocks (29,807 shares at ~$153.78 and 13,074 shares at ~$153.44) totaling ~42,881 shares (~$6.59M); her ownership declined by single?digit to low?double digit percentages across filings. Filing: SEC filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.