Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 and last traded at GBX 0.85. 328,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,628,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78.

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.85.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.