System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269.12 and last traded at GBX 253.31. 90,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 56,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 550 target price on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 550.

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System1 Group Stock Performance

System1 Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.96.

(Get Free Report)

System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.

Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.

Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.

System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.

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