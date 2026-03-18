Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,562 and last traded at GBX 1,558, with a volume of 365027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,551.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,068 to GBX 1,148 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,713 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,466.83.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSX

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,473.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,398.36.

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.