Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.3630, with a volume of 7282503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,416.57. This represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. This represents a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,929,357 shares of company stock valued at $37,783,110 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 99.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 500,212 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,098,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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