Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Short Interest Update

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 174,132 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 12th total of 149,579 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDZN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roadzen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Roadzen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Roadzen Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RDZN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.46. Roadzen has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Roadzen

In related news, insider Rohan Malhotra acquired 19,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,146.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 849,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,009.54. This represents a 2.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roadzen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Roadzen by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roadzen by 51.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roadzen by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roadzen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Roadzen Company Profile

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Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) is a global technology provider specializing in AI-driven telematics, data analytics and risk management solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. The company’s core offerings include usage-based insurance (UBI) platforms, driver behavior analytics tools and predictive risk modeling services. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, telematics data and mobile connectivity, Roadzen enables insurers and fleet operators to optimize underwriting processes and enhance policyholder engagement through personalized pricing and proactive risk mitigation.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, Roadzen has established regional operations and development centers in India and other key markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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