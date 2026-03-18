iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 978750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 722,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 260,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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