GM Advisory Group LLC Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,747 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 159,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 394,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 345,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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