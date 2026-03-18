Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,165,350 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 12th total of 1,003,785 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price target on Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Price Performance
Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $232.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day moving average is $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.
Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.
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