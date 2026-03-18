Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equitable by 43.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 28.6% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 712,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,151,000 after buying an additional 158,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.41%.

Equitable declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Equitable from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166,059. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $323,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,845.95. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,190 shares of company stock worth $6,924,120. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

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