Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1601307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

Verra Mobility Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.17 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 293,082 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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