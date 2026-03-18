Captrust Financial Advisors Has $486.84 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,482,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $486,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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