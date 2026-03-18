Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) & ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and ReNeuron Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $15.36 million 119.42 -$276.48 million ($1.62) -6.33 ReNeuron Group $640,000.00 N/A -$6.52 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ReNeuron Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -43.17% -39.22% ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and ReNeuron Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 1 0 5 1 2.86 ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 67.32%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than ReNeuron Group.

Volatility and Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats ReNeuron Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

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Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ReNeuron Group

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ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also develops CTX-derived exosomes that are in the pre-clinical stage, which are Nano-sized vesicles secreted by stem cells. In addition, the company licenses ReNcell products. It has a collaboration agreement with University College London to conduct research into the generation of immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells for anti-cancer cell therapies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

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