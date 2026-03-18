First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Jason Dymbort Sells 358 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Dymbort sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $71,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,497.60. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $285.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.42 and a 200-day moving average of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

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First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Key First Solar News

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $269 from $312, implying ~34% upside from the current price — a continued institutional vote of confidence despite the cut. Guggenheim price target update

Guggenheim kept a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $269 from $312, implying ~34% upside from the current price — a continued institutional vote of confidence despite the cut. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media coverage lists First Solar among undervalued renewable-energy stocks, reinforcing a value/mean?reversion investment narrative (forward P/E cited as attractive). InsiderMonkey undervalued stocks article

Analyst/media coverage lists First Solar among undervalued renewable-energy stocks, reinforcing a value/mean?reversion investment narrative (forward P/E cited as attractive). Neutral Sentiment: Several small insider sales were reported (e.g., Georges Antoun sold 245 shares at ~$200.80). These single, modest dispositions are routine for insiders and may not by themselves signal a change in company outlook. Antoun Form 4

Several small insider sales were reported (e.g., Georges Antoun sold 245 shares at ~$200.80). These single, modest dispositions are routine for insiders and may not by themselves signal a change in company outlook. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated executive selling: the CFO sold 14,106 shares (~$2.82M; ~31.98% reduction), the General Counsel sold 9,022 shares (~$1.8M; ~48% reduction), and the CEO sold 1,937 shares (~$389k). Large, clustered sales by senior management can weigh on sentiment because they reduce insider ownership and may prompt questions about timing or outlook. Representative SEC filing: CFO sale. CFO Form 4

Concentrated executive selling: the CFO sold 14,106 shares (~$2.82M; ~31.98% reduction), the General Counsel sold 9,022 shares (~$1.8M; ~48% reduction), and the CEO sold 1,937 shares (~$389k). Large, clustered sales by senior management can weigh on sentiment because they reduce insider ownership and may prompt questions about timing or outlook. Representative SEC filing: CFO sale. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, which introduces legal/financial risk and can increase headline volatility and potential liability concerns. Pomerantz investor alert

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $1,193,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $881,680,000 after buying an additional 111,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $2,147,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $279.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Read Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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