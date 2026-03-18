Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $1,508,193.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,325,669.31. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 278,278 shares of company stock valued at $33,974,118 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is being recognized as a practical AI leader in retail—deploying inventory self?healing, route optimization and a generative shopping assistant that raises average order value and trims costs; these initiatives support margins and long?term growth.

Walmart is being recognized as a practical AI leader in retail—deploying inventory self?healing, route optimization and a generative shopping assistant that raises average order value and trims costs; these initiatives support margins and long?term growth. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s international segment showed strength in Q4 fiscal 2026 (roughly 7.5% sales growth and ~17% e?commerce growth), providing another growth lever outside the US that can help offset domestic pressures. Walmart’s International Business Shows Strength

Walmart’s international segment showed strength in Q4 fiscal 2026 (roughly 7.5% sales growth and ~17% e?commerce growth), providing another growth lever outside the US that can help offset domestic pressures. Positive Sentiment: Leadership transition has been orderly; management is pushing AI and omnichannel execution that management expects will drive operating income and sales growth, which reassures long?term investors.

Leadership transition has been orderly; management is pushing AI and omnichannel execution that management expects will drive operating income and sales growth, which reassures long?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart goes ex?dividend on March 20 with a boosted payout; the headline dividend supports income investors, though some pieces debate sustainability. Walmart Is About to Pay a Boosted Dividend

Walmart goes ex?dividend on March 20 with a boosted payout; the headline dividend supports income investors, though some pieces debate sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: WMT is drawing heavy retail investor attention and appears on multiple “trending” and comparison writeups; this increases volume and sentiment volatility but is not a direct catalyst. Walmart Is a Trending Stock

WMT is drawing heavy retail investor attention and appears on multiple “trending” and comparison writeups; this increases volume and sentiment volatility but is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Amazon announced faster 1?hour and 3?hour delivery in US cities—heightening competition in same?day/ultra?fast delivery where Walmart has been investing. Faster Amazon service can pressure Walmart’s online share and margins in urban markets. Amazon launches 1-hour shipping in US cities

Amazon announced faster 1?hour and 3?hour delivery in US cities—heightening competition in same?day/ultra?fast delivery where Walmart has been investing. Faster Amazon service can pressure Walmart’s online share and margins in urban markets. Negative Sentiment: Analysts note Walmart trades at a premium valuation versus history/peers given its growth profile (e?commerce, ads and omnichannel gains); concerns that the stock is “rich” make it vulnerable to any negative surprise or competitive threat. Walmart’s Valuation Looks Rich

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $996.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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