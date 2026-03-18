Babcock (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.3730. 2,189,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,844,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Babcock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 to $0.01, Q2 to $0.04, Q3 to $0.06) and maintains an “Outperform” rating with a $10 price target — a clear analyst upgrade that supports investor optimism.

Northland Securities raised its 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 to $0.01, Q2 to $0.04, Q3 to $0.06) and maintains an “Outperform” rating with a $10 price target — a clear analyst upgrade that supports investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Babcock said it expects $80M–$100M of adjusted EBITDA for 2026 after winning a reported $2.4B AI data?center contract; that contract and the higher EBITDA target materially improve the company’s growth and margin outlook. Babcock targets $80M–$100M 2026 adjusted EBITDA

Babcock said it expects $80M–$100M of adjusted EBITDA for 2026 after winning a reported $2.4B AI data?center contract; that contract and the higher EBITDA target materially improve the company’s growth and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Market/press coverage highlights stronger 2025 results (FY revenue ~$587.7M and improved operating income) and upbeat analyst commentary — momentum that likely drew buying interest into the name. BW hits 7-year high on 70% price target upgrade

Market/press coverage highlights stronger 2025 results (FY revenue ~$587.7M and improved operating income) and upbeat analyst commentary — momentum that likely drew buying interest into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its Q4 2025 earnings call transcript providing more detail on performance and strategy; useful for modeling but not a surprise driver by itself. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Company released its Q4 2025 earnings call transcript providing more detail on performance and strategy; useful for modeling but not a surprise driver by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several buyback headlines in the feed refer to Babcock International (GB:BAB), a different company; these are not directly relevant to BW but can create confusion in press aggregation. TipRanks: Babcock continues share buyback TipRanks: Babcock adds to ongoing buyback

Several buyback headlines in the feed refer to Babcock International (GB:BAB), a different company; these are not directly relevant to BW but can create confusion in press aggregation. Negative Sentiment: Lowey Dannenberg P.C. announced an investigation into Babcock & Wilcox for potential federal securities-law violations tied to a prior short?seller report — this raises legal and reputational risk that could increase volatility and lead to downside if filings or further evidence emerge. Lowey Dannenberg investigation announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Babcock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Babcock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Babcock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Babcock Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $10,398,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Babcock by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Babcock by 49.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 849,602 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Babcock by 58.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 127,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock

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Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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