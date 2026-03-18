WBI Investments LLC Buys 40,237 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,237 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up about 0.7% of WBI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,599,000 after buying an additional 9,171,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after buying an additional 4,961,869 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

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