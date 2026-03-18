WBI Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,660 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.01 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

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