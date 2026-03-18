Yunqi Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 20,000 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Alibaba Group comprises 2.1% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $325.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

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Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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