Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

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NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,954,739,000 after buying an additional 293,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,865,690,000 after buying an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,407,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,703,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,210,038,000 after acquiring an additional 818,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

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NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

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NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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